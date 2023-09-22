Friday Flyover: Reavis High School

BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- This week, we feature Reavis High School on ABC7's Friday Flyover, celebrating high school sports!

Reavis Fast Facts

William Claude Reavis High School is a four-year public school located in Burbank, a near southwest suburb of Chicago. Reavis serves the ethnically-diverse communities of Burbank and Central Stickney, a small unincorporated section of Chicago, which have a combined population of more than 30,000. Students feed in from four public and private elementary schools. Almost 65% of the students who attend Reavis High School speak a language other than English at home. This diverse community of learners enhances the educational experience. Reavis High School, together with students, staff and community, provides a student-centered environment. We focus on educational opportunities in activities, athletics, and most importantly, academics. We offer several academic resources to assist our students in becoming successful. We empower students to respect and be respected, explore career goals, and maximize their full potential. Citizenship, responsibility, and leadership in a diverse society are at the core of every student's education at Reavis High School.

1983 Students

150 Certified Staff

Common Building Language: Rams Will, Better Together, This is What We Do, Once A Ram, Always A Ram

Homecoming Game and Events

Once A Ram, Always A Ram Legacy Award Induction Ceremony

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Reavis Library

Reavis High School Homecoming Parade

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 9:30am

Last Football Game - Rams (34) vs. Argo (14)

Team Record - 2 - 2

Homecoming Football Game - Rams will "LEVEL UP: RAMS PLAY TO WIN"

Kickoff is at 12:00 pm vs. Oak Lawn Community High School

2023 Homecoming Dance - "Rams Break the Internet"

Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 7:30 pm - 10:30 p.m.

Reavis High School Monumental Moments:

Opened in the Fall of 1950

2023 State Drama Champion for Group Interpretation

2022 State Drama Champion for Group Interpretation, Contest Play, and Tech Set

1982 State Champions Football

1958, 61, 62, 71, 76 State Champions: Wrestling

Historic Speech and Drama championships

Four Time All State Swimmer Joey Countryman 2020-2023

First Woman's Letterman's Club 1973

School Colors:

Navy Blue and White

Mascot:

Rams

School Song:

We're loyal to you, Reavis High

We're navy and white, Reavis High

We'll back to you stand against the best in the land

For we' know you have stance, Reavis High

So back up those plays, Reavis High

Let's go win this game, Reavis High

With you as our staunch protector

We're sure to be the victor

VICTORY, for you, Reavis High!

R-E-A

V-I-S

REAVIS

GO RAMS!