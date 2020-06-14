Newsviews: Helping neighborhoods recover

Many of those businesses are in neighborhoods with mostly black residents.
Newsviews Part 1: Helping Neighborhoods Recover
So how do businesses start to rebuild and reopen? And how do their closures, even if temporary, affect the neighborhoods they're in?
Felicia Slaton-Young, is a founding member and Executive Director of the Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
We're also talking with Elizabeth Abunaw, the founder and operator of Forty Acres Fresh Market.
Newsviews Part 2: Helping Neighborhoods Recover
Forty Acres is a produce startup Abunaw started when she noticed the lack of fresh food options on Chicago's west side.