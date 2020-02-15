marijuana

Two more recreational marijuana licenses approved for Addison, Rolling Meadows shops

Two more suburban medical marijuana dispensaries can now sell to recreational pot customers 21 and older.

Mindful Dispensary in Addison and Nature's Care Company in Rolling Meadows earned licenses from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation under the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.

On its website, Mindful Dispensary says it plans to start recreational sales in the spring.

Nature's Care Company says it will start on Monday.

That brings the total number of state-licensed adult-use cannabis dispensaries to 10 in the Northwest and West suburbs, and 50 statewide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessrolling meadowsaddisonmarijuanamedical marijuana
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Herbal Notes: Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties featuring marijuana-laced meals
Cannabis license application deadline extended
State extends pot business application deadline amid COVID-19 pandemic
Illinois' recreational pot sales drop slightly in February
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News