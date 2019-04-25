Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm, Save a Life' campaign returns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The most common disaster the Red Cross deals with are house fires.

Working smoke detectors are important and if you need one, the Red Cross can help with that.

The "Sound the alarm, save a life campaign" is back for its second year. Celena Roldan from the Red Cross joined ABC7 to talk about the campaign.

People interest in signing up to receive a free smoke alarm and have Red Cross volunteers install it for them can sign up for an appointment at www.getasmokealarm.org.

"The Sound the Alarm. Save a Life campaign" kicks off this Saturday, April 27 in the city's Austin neighborhood and there are more events planned for next month across the Chicago area.

Saturday, April 27, Austin, Columbus Park District - Field House, 500 S. Central Ave, 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 27, Freeport, Martin Luther King Community Center, 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 11, Bolingbrook, Bolingbrook High School 365 Raider Way, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 11, Rockford, Ken Rock Community Center, 3218 11th Street, 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 18, North Lawndale, Douglas Park District - Cultural Center/Field House, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr, 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 18, Joliet, University of St. Francis St Clare Campus 1550 Plainfield Rd, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

If you would like to volunteer, visit www.soundthealarm.org/chicago.

For more information about the American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois, visit redcross.org/il/chicago.
