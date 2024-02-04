Chicago police seek man suspected of using chemical spray in robbery at CTA Red Line stop

The Chicago Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery at the CTA Red Line stop on Granville Avenue in West Rogers Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for a suspect responsible for robbery at a North Side CTA train stop last week.

The robbery happened early Sunday morning at the Granville Red Line stop in West Rogers Park.

Officials said the suspect, described as a man between 19 and 25 years old, used chemical spray to rob someone there.

There's no word on how the victim is doing. Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4706.

