FFA program helps Fort Bend ISD student discover himself

RICHMOND, Texas -- As a senior, this is the last year Reece Roberts will be showing at the Fort Bend County fair. He joined the Future Farmers of America program when he was a freshman at Travis High School.

"I was bouncing around high school, I never really had a sport that I could stick with, that I truly felt I could do something with this in my life," Roberts said.

Through the FFA program, the teenager learned about responsibility and discipline.

"Basically we get these animals at the beginning of the year, we raise them, we come here twice a day, we feed them, we work with them, we wash them, we clean their pens to make sure they have a great environment," Roberts said.

The county fair is one of the largest scholarship program in the area and the competition can be fierce. The senior is hoping to get top dollar for his steer.

"I've been doing this for like three years now, just nonstop every day. So I mean to say I'm ready for it as an understatement," Roberts said.