Bela Gandhi shares why excluding alcohol on first dates is a good idea.

Why alcohol-free dates are becoming more popular

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new trend in the dating world: alcohol-free dates.

A recent survey by Dating.com showed 76% of people reported going on an alcohol-free date in the past six months.

More than half of respondents said they had more fun on dates when there was no drinking.

Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, shared why sober dating is becoming popular Monday.

"The pandemic drove people to want to find a healthy partner, and what helps is being sober while you're dating," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said some can turn into an alternative version of themselves when drinking, which can lead to disclosing too much personal information on a first date.

Gandhi said you can communicate your preferences to exclude alcohol on a first date in a few ways.

"On dating apps you can specify our drinking preferences," Gandhi said. "You can also suggest an alternative date, like going on a walk, bike ride, or mini golfing."