Forget Barbie and Ken, here's what a matchmaker says love and relationships should look like

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Barbie," the new movie about the classic doll and her boyfriend Ken, is now in theaters.

While the iconic duo may seem like the perfect couple, their relationship isn't the best model for finding love in the real world.

Local professional matchmaker Vanessa Sescila from "It's Just Lunch Chicago" said expecting any kind of perfection in a relationship can stand in the way of finding real love.

Sescila shared her tips with ABC7 Chicago for avoiding the perfect couple trap:

Forget the Fairytale

First off, forget the fairytale!

This can be tough, especially if you're a romantic -- but all relationships take work, and people aren't characters in a movie.

Visualizing an ideal mate may help you figure out what you're looking for in a relationship, but it can also prevent you from connecting with a real person.

Thank goodness, you don't have to be perfect, and neither does your future partner.

It's fun to dream big, but real love is action, not fantasy.

Don't Compare

Next, don't compare your love life to the relationships that appear "perfect" on social media or to celebrities.

People may post photos of their romantic weekend away with their significant other, but of course, they don't tell you about the argument they may have had over the laundry when they got home.

So don't compare your romance to what you only see or read online.

Focus on What Matters

And when you do argue or feel like your relationship has lost its spark, don't panic. Instead, focus on what really matters.

Can you count on your partner? Do you like to talk to each other? Do you have fun together? Those qualities are the glue that can hold a relationship together when times are tough.

Navigating those times together can help build a much stronger, happier relationship.