Cardinal Cupich suggests adding laypeople to bishop sexual abuse reporting process at national conference

BALTIMORE, Md. (WLS) -- Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich is among the nation's Catholic leaders meeting in Maryland this week, dealing with the sex abuse crisis in the church.Cupich made waves on the opening day of the conference.Seventeen years after U.S. bishops gathered to proclaim "zero tolerance" for priests involved in sexual abuse, the bishops themselves are now the focus as they work to stop misconduct at the top.Holding bishops accountable sounds simple enough, but it took a global meeting in February at the Vatican and an order from Pope Francis to finally move it forward.Cupich played a key role in developing the proposed accountability measures approved by the Pope. Tuesday, Cupich called on his fellow bishops to include laypeople in that process to ease fears that the bishops may not be able to police themselves."We have to make a commitment to each other and to our people that we're going to include laypeople," Cupich said.As the meetings begin, the president of the Bishops Conference, Houston's Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, is facing an accusation of mishandling a case of adult sex abuse, which he strongly denies."I have very intense disagreements with what's been reported," DiNardo said.Even so, he is calling for stronger bishop accountability."I'd certainly want to see this done, don't want any more delay," he said. "I'd like to see this happen."The practical move is nearly 20 years in the making."I think we should have included bishops from the very beginning," said Cupich.The working proposal would make archbishops of larger cities responsible for handling cases involving bishops of smaller dioceses in their regions. For instance, Carinal Cupich would monitor cases involving any bishop in IllinoisTo what extent non-clerics will be involved will be hashed out over the next two days, followed by a vote.