Drive-in menorah lighting honors Hanukkah tradition amid pandemic in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just like everything else this year, Hanukkah festivities look a little different because of the coronavirus.
Dozens of menorah-topped cars lined the South Loop Sunday.
Members of the Jewish community gathered in celebration with music and a large menorah lighting, all from the safety of their cars.
Speakers reminded the crowd to spread Hanukkah's message of light over darkness, adding that it's of special importance during the pandemic.
