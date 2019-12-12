Religion & Spirituality

Thousands return to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

By
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of the faithful are again returning the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Thursday morning.

During the annual pilgrimage, thousands brave the cold and pray for hours. They light candles and leave flowers at the sacred shrine. Some walk for miles to get to the shrine and pray for hours.

"I am grateful that my family comes here because they want to pay homage, like I said, she has done great things for my family, especially with just health or things like that in general so we hope that it keeps that way," said shrine visitor Jennifer Perez.

This celebration is the largest outside of Mexico, It honors the Virgin Mary, Catholics believe on December 12, 1531, she appeared in Mexico City.

Church leaders expect over 300,000 visitors to make the pilgrimage to the shrine. Masses got underway at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continue until 6 p.m. Thursday. All Masses outside of the midnight Mass are taking place in the St. Joseph Chapel.

"All of the expressions of faith that you see is what's happening in the soul, so it's an incredibly beautiful, beautiful celebration" said Father Esequiel Sanchez, priest of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Father Sanchez believes the Virgin Mary saved him and 100 others when their plane crashed after takeoff in Durango, Mexico, last August.

"I always tell people God said to bring him up and the Blessed Mother said 'Wait, he works for me,'" Father Esequiel Sanchez said. "I thank God every day because I believe in miracles. I lived through one."

The Shrine at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines is the largest outside of the church and basilica in Mexico City
