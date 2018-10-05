Remains found in Hobart woods ID'd as Crown Point woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators want to know what killed a woman whose remains were found at a campsite in Hobart, Indiana.

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
Investigators want to know what killed a woman whose remains were found at a campsite in Hobart, Indiana.

The Lake County Coroner identified the victim as Marisa Gonzales from Crown Point.

A survey crew found a skull Wednesday, and police found bones nearby in a wooded area near 83rd and Grand Boulevard. Investigators found what appeared to be an improvised campsite nearby.

Police said detectives searched the scene for any signs of foul play or anything that may have caused the death. They found some personal items in the immediate area of the campsite but nothing else. Police said there did not appear to be any signs foul play at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationhuman remains foundHobartCrown Point
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury set to resume deliberations Friday
Winning lotto ticket leads to arrest of alleged Palatine bank robber: Report
Police warn of carjackings, armed robberies on North Side
Senate poised for procedural vote on Kavanaugh
Girl escapes 3 kidnappers on South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers and storms Friday
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Drunk birds are flying into windows, cars
Show More
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
CPD officer's squad car hit by vehicle in Albany Park, shots fired
Wrigleyville Taco Bell to close by Halloween
Laquan McDonald Shooting, Jason Van Dyke Case Timeline
More News