Remains found in Hobart woods ID'd as Crown Point woman

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --Investigators want to know what killed a woman whose remains were found at a campsite in Hobart, Indiana.
The Lake County Coroner identified the victim as Marisa Gonzales from Crown Point.
A survey crew found a skull Wednesday, and police found bones nearby in a wooded area near 83rd and Grand Boulevard. Investigators found what appeared to be an improvised campsite nearby.
Police said detectives searched the scene for any signs of foul play or anything that may have caused the death. They found some personal items in the immediate area of the campsite but nothing else. Police said there did not appear to be any signs foul play at this time.