Families push for in-person learning in north suburbs despite surging COVID-19 cases, threat of new shutdown

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A small group of families came together Saturday to push for in-person learning in districts in the northern suburbs.Their car caravan drove towards Deerfield High School.The parents represent several districts and want schools to come up with a concrete plan to return to the classroom.North Shore District 112 said it respects the parents' rights to protest but feels the rally was poorly timed as Lake County's Department of Public Health recommends remote learning for now.Deerfield schools said case numbers will determine the date to return to the classroom.