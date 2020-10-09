coronavirus chicago

114 businesses cited for not following mask requirements

CHICAGO (WLS) -- By now, we've added masks to the list of things we need before leaving home.

Without a mask, the business or restaurant you're headed to could face trouble- especially in Chicago.

Since reopening started on June 3,the city has cited 114 businesses for not following mask requirements.

The city said that at 70 business, employees were the ones not wearing a face covering.

Seventy-two businesses were cited for not having customers socially distanced, and 17 for operating above capacity.

Ten businesses were cited for staying open or selling alcohol late.

Each citation can lead to fines of up to $10,000 each.

"Your financial fate is in your hands... abide by the rules or, unfortunately, you're going to suffer the consequences. And we're not playing with this," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in July.

The city has ordered long term closures to three businesses.

The Wise Owl just off the Eisenhower on the West Side, Cork and Kerry in the West Beverly neighborhood and The Lotus Black in Wicker Park have all been accused of "repeated and egregious" violations.
