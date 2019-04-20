Rescuers looking for 1 person in Bangs Lake in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- Wauconda police and fire officials confirmed crews were searching for a person in Bangs Lake Friday night.A large emergency crew present at the harbor.Officials would only confirm they were looking for one person. They would not confirm the age or any details about that person.A neighbor said she heard two children went out on the lake in a kayak that then capsized. The neighbor said one child was either pulled out or able to get out a lake and one child was still missing. Wauconda officials would not confirm either aspect of the neighbor's account.