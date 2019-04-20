Rescuers looking for 1 person in Bangs Lake in Wauconda

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- Wauconda police and fire officials confirmed crews were searching for a person in Bangs Lake Friday night.

A large emergency crew present at the harbor.

Officials would only confirm they were looking for one person. They would not confirm the age or any details about that person.

A neighbor said she heard two children went out on the lake in a kayak that then capsized. The neighbor said one child was either pulled out or able to get out a lake and one child was still missing. Wauconda officials would not confirm either aspect of the neighbor's account.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with abc7chicago.com for updates.
