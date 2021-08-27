Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. in rehab, wife in ICU after COVID-19 diagnosis as recovery continues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. has been moved to rehab and his wife into the ICU as they continue to receive treatment for COVID, their family said Friday.In a statement, the family said that as Rev. Jackson has recovered from COVID-19, the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease have "become more in focus." As a result, he has been transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for intensive occupational and physical therapy.The family said his wife Jacqueline Jackson remains in Northwestern Memorial Hospital but has been moved to the ICU. While she is receiving increase oxygen, she remains breathing on her own and has not been placed on a ventilator, the family said.Rev. Jackson, who is 79, was fully vaccinated back in January, receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2017. His wife, who is 77, is not vaccinated.Their family praised the medical care Jackson and his wife are receiving, and urged everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so "immediately.""We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated, as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We know this is a dangerous disease so please remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result," the family said in their statement.