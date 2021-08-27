rev. jesse jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. in rehab, wife in ICU after COVID-19 diagnosis as recovery continues

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Prayers, support pour in for Rev. Jesse Jackson and wife

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. has been moved to rehab and his wife into the ICU as they continue to receive treatment for COVID, their family said Friday.

RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr., wife Jaqueline hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

In a statement, the family said that as Rev. Jackson has recovered from COVID-19, the symptoms of his Parkinson's disease have "become more in focus." As a result, he has been transferred to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for intensive occupational and physical therapy.

The family said his wife Jacqueline Jackson remains in Northwestern Memorial Hospital but has been moved to the ICU. While she is receiving increase oxygen, she remains breathing on her own and has not been placed on a ventilator, the family said.

RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., wife 'responding positively to treatment' while hospitalized with COVID

Rev. Jackson, who is 79, was fully vaccinated back in January, receiving two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2017. His wife, who is 77, is not vaccinated.

Their family praised the medical care Jackson and his wife are receiving, and urged everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so "immediately."

RELATED: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., wife remain hospitalized for COVID-19 as faith leaders pray for recovery

"We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated, as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants. We know this is a dangerous disease so please remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result," the family said in their statement.

Please note: The video in this story is from a previous report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagostreetervillehyde parkrev. jesse jacksoncoronavirushospitalcoronavirus chicagocovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REV. JESSE JACKSON
Rev. Jackson, wife responding to COVID-19 treatment, family says
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife 'resting' while hospitalized with COVID-19
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jaqueline hospitalized with COVID-19
Jesse Jackson news: Chicago activist again arrested while protesting
TOP STORIES
Chicago mom loses son, 12, to COVID: 'It's too hard'
Lyons brothers claim mother, sister buried in backyard: police
IL reports 4,942 COVID cases, 14 deaths
Police identify pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan
Dozens of COVID cases at north suburban school expose hundreds
Car crashes into Near North Side Dior store
Heather Mack Oak Park: Indonesia to free woman who helped kill mother
Show More
CTU bargaining over COVID plan despite CPS health screening, more
Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health coffee shop is looking for a new home
Time to book holiday travel is now, expert says
ABC special will celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary
Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers get Lauri Markkanen from Chicago Bulls...
More TOP STORIES News