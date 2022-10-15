Reverend Jesse Jackson celebrates 81st birthday

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Saturday, October 15, 2022 3:35AM
Chicago's Reverend Jesse Jackson is celebrating his 81st birthday.

A musical and memorable party was held Friday night at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

A wide range of world leaders and celebrities wished the civil rights stalwart a happy birthday. Some, including former President Bill Clinton, sent theirs via video message, while others were able to be in person.

The celebration also included video presentations of Reverend Jackson's career, including his campaigns for president in the 1980s.

