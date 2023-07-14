Rev. Jesse Jackson to step down as head of Rainbow PUSH

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Reverend Jesse Jackson will step down as president of Rainbow PUSH, the Chicago-based civil rights organization he founded.

Reverend Jackson, 81, made the announcement during a broadcast and to this convention volunteers.

It is not known when Jackson will step down and who will be replacing him as president.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017.

Jackson founded Operation Push in 1971 and it later merged with his National Rainbow Coalition to form Rainbow PUSH. Jackson twice ran for president in 1984 and 1988.