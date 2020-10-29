Revolution Brewing closes Milwaukee Ave. brewpub in Logan Square through winter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Revolution Brewing said it will close its Logan Square brewpub until 2021, citing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.In a message on their website, Revolution owners said that while they "made every effort to safely welcome folks into the Pub for a few beers and a meal" on Milwaukee Avenue, "the business has not been financially sustainable, the public health crisis is now getting worse and it doesn't many any sense to just open up the windows for fresh air and try to struggle further down this path right."Revolution said employees will be furloughed for the donation of the closure, and the brewery will cover and maintain their health benefits for the next four months.The cautious plan is to reopen the brewpub again in March 2021, and bring employees back to work.Revolution Brewing is still open seven days a week for contact-free curbside pickup at the Kedzie Avenue taproom. Revolution beers will also be available for purchase at retail beer, wine and liquor stores.