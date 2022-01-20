DuPage County endorses pan to hold Ribfest 2022 in Wheaton after 2 COVID-19 cancellations

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A longtime summer festival has started looking for a new home.Ribfest is an award-winning festival of nationally-recognized ribbers with delicious BBQ ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken and tasty sauces.Ribfest was held in Naperville for decades, but a Dupage County Board committee has endorsed a plan to move Ribfest to the county fairgrounds in Wheaton, the Daily Herald reported.Under the proposal, the festival would take place on Father's Day weekend. The festival has traditionally taken place on Independence Day weekend.The event was scheduled to happen in Romeoville for the past two summers but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.