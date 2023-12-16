Chicago artist Richard Hunt, sculptor of 'Hero Construction,' dies at 88

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Renowned Chicago artist and sculptor Richard Hunt has died at the age of 88.

Hunt may be best known for his "Hero Construction" sculpture, which resides at Chicago's Art Institute.

The artist passed away Saturday at his home, according to a press release announcing his death.

Hunt was born in Chicago on September 12, 1935, and he grew up on the city's South Side.

When he was 19 years old, Hunt attended Emmett Till's funeral. The artist recently completed a sculpture called "Hero Ascending," which will soon be installed at the Emmett Till Monument site at Till's childhood home in Chicago.

Hunt was inspired by the 1953 "Sculpture of the Twentieth Century" and the tragedy of Till's 1955 death to begin his artist career in the 1950s.

The artist was the first African American visual artist to serve on the National Council on the Arts, appointed by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

Hunt's body of work includes major monuments and sculptures honoring iconic figures, such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Ida B. Wells.

During his legendary career, Hunt received 18 honorary degrees, and he worked in 20 professorships and artist residencies at institutions including Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Northwestern, the School of the Art Institute, and the University of Illinois.

The State of Illinois recently proclaimed April 24 as "Richard Hunt Day" in Illinois.

Hunt is survived by his daughter Cecilia and his sister Marian, who both live in Chicago.

A private funeral service will be held in Chicago. A public celebration of Hunt's legacy will be planned for spring 2024.