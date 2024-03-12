Police release surveillance video of missing Mizzou student last seen in Nashville

Police released surveillance video of Riley Strain, the missing University of Missouri, or Mizzou, student last seen in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLS) -- Nashville police released surveillance video of a missing University of Missouri student on Tuesday.

The video was captured Friday night, when 22-year-old Riley Strain disappeared.

In the video, Strain, seen in a two-toned shirt, crosses the street (right to left across the screen), checking his phone. He stops and changes directions for a minute before proceeding down the street.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were alerted about Strain's disappearance on Saturday. They were called to the Tempo Hotel, located off Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

While at the hotel, officers spoke to one of Strain's friends who reportedly told them the group he was out with last saw Strain on Friday, getting kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on Broadway.

Authorities described Strain as 6-feet, 5-inches tall and 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket with blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

According to MNPD, Strain's parents came to Nashville after friends informed them of his disappearance. They told WKRN he was in Nashville for a fraternity conference.

Strain's family told WKRN he's a senior business student at Mizzou. He's set to graduate this May.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 615-742-7463.

WKRN contributed to this report.