border patrol

Border Patrol agents find toddler and 3-month-old siblings abandoned at Rio Grande

EMBED <>More Videos

Border patrol agents find toddler, 3-month-old alone at river

EAGLE PASS, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Rio Grande River noticed a strange color on the riverbank and made a heartbreaking discovery.

The agents were performing boat operations Tuesday when they spotted a toddler and a baby in a carrier alone along the riverbank.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared a photo of the children where they were found.



Under the baby's carrier, agents found a note that said the 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy were siblings from Honduras.

Agents conducted a search of the area and found no additional individuals.

Amazingly, the children were not in need of any medical attention. They were taken to Uvalde for processing.

It was unclear how long the siblings were alone before they were discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasborder wallchild abandonedtexas newsriverborder patrolu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BORDER PATROL
Chicago priests head to US-Mexico border to help asylum seekers
105 migrants found crammed inside semi-truck in south Texas
Trump tours 'unfinished border wall' on U.S. Mexico border in TX
Border Patrol agent saves child from drowning
TOP STORIES
Cook County property tax hike sends Palatine florist out of business
Lightfoot announces Pedro Martinez as new CPS CEO
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Disabled man beaten to death leaving Pilsen soup kitchen
Man dressed as Michael Myers arrested on TX beach
4 star gymnasts testify before Congress on Nassar investigation: WATCH
Show More
Woman carjacked in Wicker Park
Mother suing Chicago Park District after son's drowning
Florida shark attack caught on video
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since 1st US infection
More TOP STORIES News