River North shooting: Gunfire exchanged during robbery at gas station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gunfire broke out during a robbery at a downtown gas station early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said it happened in the River North neighborhood's 700 block of North Wells Street just before 10:15 a.m.

A 48-year-old man was at a fueling station when a gray vehicle parked next to him, police said. Someone got out of that vehicle, got into the man's vehicle and took his property.

Police said the victim confronted the robber, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

No one was struck, and the offenders fled eastbound, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

