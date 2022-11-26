Boil water in place after temporary fix restores service to nearly 100 homes in Robbins

Dozens of homes are without water on Thanksgiving in south suburban Robbins, as work begins on another water main break in the village.

VILLAGE OF ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Water has been restored to about 100 homes in southwest suburban Robbins after crews put in a temporary fix.

However, people living in those homes will still need to boil their water and a permanent solution could take time.

The problems began after two recent water main breaks, which was just the latest in a series of breaks.

Robbins' Mayor Darren Bryant said there have been at least 20 since February. He is now calling for state and federal help to address the problem.

Congressman Bobby Rush said in a statement that this is a "serious issue" and he has arranged a roundtable meeting with state and federal environmental officials.