Members of Robbins Police Department expected to return to work after officers resign, call off

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Robbins police officers will return to work Tuesday morning. They reached a deal with the city after a protest over low pay and a lack of resources.According to police union officials in Robbins, police will be back on the job starting at 7 a.m.Over the weekend, more than a dozen officers on Robbins' already small police force resigned or called off work for the foreseeable future, citing overstaffing, safety and pay issues.Cook County Sheriff's deputies have been stepping in to patrol since Friday.Meanwhile, the union said a tentative agreement has been reached.Union representatives and village officials are scheduled to meet Tuesday to further hammer out a deal."I am hopeful that we can sit down and come to an agreement as far as working conditions, wages and terms and conditions of employment," said Richard Bass, with the Illinois Council of Police.Officers were also asking for bulletproof vests since theirs had expired.On Monday, there was an agreement to buy them new ones.Mayor Darren Bryant, who took office only six months ago, said in a news conference Monday that he wants to find solutions to any problems.And the police union said they're hopeful progress will be made on Tuesday.