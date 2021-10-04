Robbins mayor to give update after police officers resign

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- After more than a dozen Robbins police officers either resigned or called off for the foreseeable future, Mayor Darren Bryant plans to give an update Monday afternoon.The officers cited a lack of resources, low pay and major safety concerns. The Cook County Sheriff's Department has been called in to patrol the suburb.Lester Bowens' family has lived in Robbins for generations. He, like many in this small south suburban village, aren't comfortable seeing Cook County Sheriff's patrol cars now overseeing police protection for the area."I don't think Cook County needs to be here because they don't know the people," Bowens said. "They don't know the neighborhood."It comes as the Robbins Police Department is in crisis. More than a dozen officers have resigned or called off for the foreseeable future as their union negotiates with the village over wages, resources and safety concerns."We have several safety issues," said Detective Hurman Mathis, Robbins Police Union president. "We have a manpower issue where we do not have enough people to work on the shift. Also, issues with the paychecks, where we are not getting the correct pay, or less."The union says the pay for a starting patrol officer is as low as $11.50 an hour. Some are regularly working 10 to 12 hour shifts and the union says the department is still waiting for new bulletproof vests.Meanwhile Mayor Bryant, who is also negotiating a fire department contract, said he is working with union officials to get everyone back on the clock."I understand where they are coming from, and to keep our people safe, they need the resources," the mayor said.Many Robbins residents want their local police back."They risking their lives coming out to do a job every day," resident Neal Bowens said."They do a pretty good job at keeping the village, right, but I think it's only fair that they get paid right for what they do," Lester Bowens said.Mayor Bryant plans to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.