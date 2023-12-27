Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, files for bankruptcy

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III, has filed for bankruptcy.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The father of the the Highland Park parade shooting suspect has filed for bankruptcy.

Robert Crimo Junior is facing several lawsuits from the families of those shooting victims. He said he has $1.6 million in debt.

Earlier this month, Crimo Jr. served nearly half of a 60 day sentence for helping his son, Robert Crimo III, obtain a Firearm owners ID card despite having past mental health issues.

When Crimo Jr. surrendered to authorities last month on the reckless conduct charge, he wore a T-shirt proclaiming he was a "political pawn."

Crimo Jr.'s son remains behind bars. His trial is expected to get underway at the end of February.