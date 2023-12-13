Robert Crimo Jr., father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, to be released from jail

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III, turned himself in to begin his jail sentence on Wednesday.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The father of the alleged Highland Park parade shooting suspect is expected to be released from jail Wednesday.

Robert Crimo Jr. was sentenced to 60 days in jail last month after reaching a deal to plead guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct after prosecutors said he helped his son, Robert Crimo III, get a firearm owners ID.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday Crimo Jr. is expected to be released from jail. The sheriff's office said the crime he pleaded guilty to is eligible for day-for-day good credit. He served less than a month.

As part of his sentence, Crimo Jr. will also have to perform 100 hours of community service.

Crimo's son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of buying weapons with the gun card then using them to open fire on 4th of July parade goers in Highland Park in 2022. Seven people were killed, 48 others were wounded.

Earlier this week, a trial date was set for Robert Crimo III. The trial is scheduled to begin on February 26, 2023 and Crimo III said he would be defending himself.