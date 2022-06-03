fire

Rockdale fire: Crews battling massive blaze at commercial facility

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: Chopper 7HD over massive fire in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire at a commercial property in southwest suburban Rockdale.

The large blaze appears to have engulfed a warehouse and also a number of semi trucks parked around the buildings.

The Manhattan Fire District, which responded to assist with fighting the fire, said it is happening at a truck repair shop. There are no reports of any injuries.

Rockdale officials have not yet commented on the fire.

Thick black smoke billowed from the building and trucks as fire crews sprayed water from firetrucks. Flames were also still visible underneath the smoke. It was not clear if the fire was contained.

Rockdale is southwest of Chicago, near Joliet.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7Chicago.com and ABC7 Eyewitness News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
will countybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Grand Bear Resort fire destroys 7 cabin buildings
Statue honoring victims of deadly school fire returns to original home
Fire at Grand Bear Resort contained, officials say
Man who allegedly set homeless man on fire was 'angry': prosecutors
TOP STORIES
Naperville officer kills man who allegedly attacked him with hatchet
Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate
Driver hits, kills toddler riding mini scooter in Lincoln Square
2nd probable case of monkeypox reported in Illinois, CDPH says
Pullman peace rally hopes to steer kids away from summer violence
4 students 'taken from us by Texas escaped fugitive,' Tomball ISD says
Iowa church shooting leaves 2 college students, suspect dead: police
Show More
Illinois reports 5,820 new COVID cases, 9 deaths
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
Woman, 29, killed in South Side crash: Chicago police
Peter Navarro, Trump aide, indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel
Police ID suspect in shooting of CPD officer; 2 at large
More TOP STORIES News