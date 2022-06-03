Rockdale fire: Crews battling massive blaze at commercial facility

ROCKDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire at a commercial property in southwest suburban Rockdale.The large blaze appears to have engulfed a warehouse and also a number of semi trucks parked around the buildings.The Manhattan Fire District, which responded to assist with fighting the fire, said it is happening at a truck repair shop. There are no reports of any injuries.Rockdale officials have not yet commented on the fire.Thick black smoke billowed from the building and trucks as fire crews sprayed water from firetrucks. Flames were also still visible underneath the smoke. It was not clear if the fire was contained.Rockdale is southwest of Chicago, near Joliet.