Vigil held for Rockford bowling alley shooting victims; 6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random attack at Don Carter Lanes

Three people were killed and three others were hurt in what appears to be a random shooting at Don Carter Lanes.
At Saturday's vigil, the general manager of the bowling alley praised the staff working at the time of the shooting.
Duke Webb, a U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged in a shooting.
The active U.S. Army member accused of shooting 6 people, killing 3 at the Don Carter Lanes & restaurant in Rockford.
Army Sgt. 1st Class Webb is a special forces assistant ops & intelligence Sgt.
Police said they believe Webb was the only one responsible for Saturday's shooting at Don Carter Lanes.
Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
The bowling alley itself was closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, there is an upstairs bar that was open with 20- 25 people when Webb opened fire, according to officials. The chief said the upstairs venue has double doors that open to the outside, ensuring the bar is in compliance with Illinois' COVID-19 mitigation guidance.
"People were able to get out of the building and some were able to hide while the shooting was going on," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said following the shooting. "The suspect was discharging his weapon both inside and outside of the building."
Witnesses who were inside at the time of the shooting tell ABC7 Webb fired off several rounds as people jumped off the bar's balcony to try and get to safety.
Those fatally shot were identified as Thomas Furseth, 65; Dennis Steinhoff, 73; and Jerome Woodfork, 69. The injured included Tyrone Lewis, 62, as well as a 16-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy.
Fundraising programs have been established to assist those injured and the families of those killed, the Rockford Register Star reported. A GoFundMe account has been set up and representatives of Rockford's Miracle Mile business district have also announced fundraising efforts.
Webb, 37, faces three counts of murder for each person killed and three counts of first-degree attempted murder for each person injured. He is currently being held without bond and is set to be arraigned on Feb. 16.