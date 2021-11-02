rod blagojevich

Rod Blagojevich documentary 'Being Blago' catches up with ex-Illinois governor, wife

Blago rise and fall documented in 4-part series, premieres Friday on Hulu
CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the early 2000s, Rod Blagojevich's rise to the top tier of American politics looked inevitable. The quintessential retail politician went from a name you couldn't pronounce to a head of hair you would recognize anywhere.

People actually liked him, in large part because of his ability to connect on a personal level.

He married into a political powerhouse family in Illinois, rose fast and was elected to two terms as governor.

But then, he fell. Hard.

All the way to a 14-year prison sentence because he "had this thing" and it was "[expletive] golden" and he "wasn't giving it up for [expletive] nothing."

That "thing" was former President Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat.


Nearly 10 years and a commuted sentence later, his kids have grown up, political allies have moved on and people who once fawned for his attention won't give him the time of day.

With unprecedented access granted to our filmmakers and extensive ABC archive footage, viewers get a firsthand look at a larger than life personality trying to climb out of the shadows and back into the spotlight during this four-part documentary series.
This is a story about purpose and power, and the search for redemption when you lose both. This is the story of Rod Blagojevich.

