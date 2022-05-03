'It's a scary day for women': Illinois governor reacts to leaked SCOTUS Roe v Wade opinion draft

Overnight, Governor J.B. Pritzker talked to CNN saying if this leak is true, this is a disappointing day for women, not just here in Illinois but across the country.
"This is a terrible day for our nation and it's a disgraceful decision. It's a scary day for women. In Illinois, we took steps to protect women's reproductive health because we feared that this day would come. And let's be clear after the Supreme Court decision, um, women will still be getting abortions, but in 26 out of 50 states, those abortions will be unsafe and potentially deadly," Pritzker said. "And in my opinion, Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. For a party that says that they're all about individual freedom, they're hell bent on taking away freedoms from so many women. And remember if they come after Row, they're gonna come after everything."
Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted she is "enraged."
"Chicago will continue to be a haven for those seeking access to the full range of safe reproductive care. We will also continue to fight in Chicago to protect the right to choose and will not stop fighting to protect us right in our surrounding counties and states," Lightfoot said in a statement.
"Abortion has objectified women, dehumanized the most innocent members of the human family, and made mothers and their children mortal enemies and created a billion-dollar industry that profits from this. Women and their children deserve better," added the executive director of Illinois Right to Life.
"This is utterly shameful but we can stop it. The Senate MUST end the filibuster and codify Roe," Representative Mike Quigley tweeted.
"When we heard the incredible news tonight we dropped to our knees and said a prayer as a family in gratitude for all the lives that will be saved. And then we said the pledge of allegiance. The flag looks different after this ruling - it shines even brighter," said Jesse Sullivan, republican candidate for Illinois governor tweeted.
"The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe v Wade will set women's rights back generations. Black women & those living in rural areas will be worst impacted. We must codify the right to safe abortions," said Representative Robin Kelly.
Governor Pritzker plans to hold a press conference at 8:30 a.m to share his thoughts.