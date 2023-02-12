Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Rogers Park, police say

A Rogers Park shooting left a man shot and killed in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 1700 block of West Greenleaf Avenue just before 2 a.m., police said. A 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg was found on the ground.

SEE ALSO | Teen denied bail after charged with murder in December shooting outside Benito Juarez high school

The victim was rushed in critical condition to St Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood