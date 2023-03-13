Rolly Crump, longtime Disney designer behind groundbreaking Disneyland attractions, dies at 93

LOS ANGELES -- Rolly Crump, the longtime Disney designer who was key in creating some of the most groundbreaking Disneyland attractions, has died. He was 93.

Disney confirmed his death Monday afternoon, saying he died Sunday in his Carlsbad, California, home.

Born Roland Fargo Crump, the "Imagineer" joined The Walt Disney Studios in 1952.

While a part of the Walt Disney Imagineering team, he became one of Walt Disney's key designers for several Disneyland's attractions and shops, including the Haunted Mansion, Enchanted Tiki Room, and Adventureland Bazaar.

Rolly was also a key designer of the Disney attractions featured at the New York World's Fair in the 60s, including It's a Small World, for which he designed the Tower of the Four Winds marquee.

When the attraction moved to Disneyland in 1966, Rolly designed the iconic animated clock at its entrance.

According to Disney, Rolly left in 1970 to work on other projects, including Busch Gardens in Florida and California, the ABC Wildlife Preserve in Maryland, and Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus World in Florida.

He came back in 1976 to help with the creation of the EPCOT Center. Through many projects in between, Rolly "retired" from Disney in 1996, but kept working on a number of projects.

He released his autobiography titled "It's Kind of a Cute Story" in 2012.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.