Beware of romance scammers trying to steal your heart and wallet this Valentine's Day

Protect your heart and your wallet! Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles shares tips to avoid falling for a scammer this Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip to protect your heart and your wallet this Valentine's Day. Don't let romance scammers steal your heart.

Romance scams were ranked among the top scams of 2023, according to security experts at "BeenVerified."

What can you do to avoid being ripped off?

Never give money or personal information to anyone you haven't met in real life, even if they offer a heartbreaking story or claim to be in love with you.

You should also be mindful of what kind of photos you send to people online. They could be used as blackmail for payment later on.

Before meeting with a person you met online, use online search tools to verify their identity and background.

You can do a video chat with an online dating match, but keep in mind AI could be used to fake an identity.

The best way to verify an online romance is to meet in a busy, public space and let a family member or friend know where you're going.