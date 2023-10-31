Pursuit of Romeoville quadruple murder suspect ends with rubber bullets, burning vehicle: VIDEO

Bodycam video shows the pursuit of Romeoville murders suspect Nathaniel Huey Jr. ending with a dangerous traffic stop near Tulsa, OK.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team has obtained new body camera video showing the final moments of an Oklahoma pursuit of a suspect wanted in a Romeoville quadruple murder that happened back in September.

The videos were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act records request.

What was a suburban Romeoville to Oklahoma trip for murder suspect Nathaniel Huey Jr. and his girlfriend ended with their car in flames and state troopers near Tulsa with a dangerous traffic stop.

Body camera footage from the Catoosa Police Department out of Oklahoma shows the moments officers approach the GMC SUV with Illinois license plates, a vehicle wanted in connection with the quadruple murder of a Romeoville family.

SEE ALSO | Romeoville murders suspect was 'irrational and erratic' according to internal investigative records

The bodies of Alberto Rolon, 32, Zoraida Bartolomei, 38, and their two young boys, ages 7 and 9, were discovered on Sept. 17 after police conducted a well-being check at the family's home on Concord Avenue in Romeoville's Hampton Park subdivision. Romeoville police said all four family members were shot "execution style."

Three days later, Oklahoma police responded to an alert from a digital license plate reader for the suspect vehicle, wanted in connection with the murder investigation.

That vehicle belonged to Huey Jr., of Streamwood, who Romeoville police have said is the chief suspect in the murders.

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Christopher Burne told the I-Team on Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing and will likely not be completed for a few months, as forensic examinations are still underway.

The Oklahoma ending of the nationwide manhunt for Huey Jr. and his girlfriend shows police firing rubber bullets into the vehicle as it burns and ordering the suspects out. The man at the wheel did not emerge, having died of a fatal gunshot wound.

The female passenger and Huey Jr's girlfriend, Ermalinda Palomo, was pulled out of the burning vehicle by police and was still breathing, but died that same day at the hospital.

Palomo's family has told ABC 7 despite being in a serious relationship with Huey Jr., she was not involved in the Romeoville family murders and was an endangered person.

Police can be heard in the vehicle discussing the likelihood that this was a murder-suicide.