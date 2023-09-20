What we know about Nathaniel Huey Jr., suspect in the Romeoville murder of a family of 4 including Alberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei.

Romeoville murders suspect was 'irrational and erratic' according to internal investigative records

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In a shocking development in the investigation of a family of four murdered in their Romeoville home Sunday night, police on Wednesday named a "credible suspect," and detailed his startling demise after an Oklahoma police chase.

The bodies of Alberto Rolon, 32, Zoraida Bartolomei, 38, and their two young boys, aged seven and nine were discovered Sunday night after police conducted a well-being check at the family's home on Concord Avenue in Romeoville's Hampton Park subdivision.

And detectives knew that Nathaniel C. Huey, Jr., 31, was a suspect in the killings from very early in their investigation, according to internal investigative records obtained by the I-Team.

At a news conference, Romeoville Deputy Chief of Police Chris Burne would not elaborate on how detectives were turned onto Huey, only to say that the evidence has shown "a nexus between the suspect and victims."

An investigative bulletin circulated within Romeoville Police, written by a lead detective on the case and obtained by the I-Team, described Huey as "irrational and erratic" with extensive firearms training.

The I-Team has learned Huey owned a private security company called Black Bear Security, LLC, with a Streamwood address listed, according to state business license records.

In the investigative bulletin, investigators said they had images of Huey "pictured with assault rifles."

Huey's company's Facebook page posted ads showing him armed, along with photos of guns and an apparent silencer, ammunition magazines, and a knife with the words, "I can and I will."

Neighbors of the Romeoville family did not report hearing any gunshots during the time the family of four and their three dogs would have been killed.

Shortly after the Romeoville family's bodies were discovered, police put out a statewide alert for Huey and the car he was driving: a 2017 GMC Envoy, records show.

That car, with the same Illinois license plate, matches the vehicle that Oklahoma authorities chased on Wednesday near Tulsa, OK.

At Wednesday's news conference, Romeoville Police revealed that the Catoosa, Oklahoma Police Department was alerted to Huey's vehicle in their area after an alert by a digital license plate reader.

Police said they attempted to pull the car over, and the vehicle immediately tried to elude officers but crashed, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

At that point, officers said they heard two gunshots, and discovered a man in the driver seat, dead from a gunshot wound. Police said they believe this man to be Huey.

A woman was also found in the passenger seat, also shot. That woman is currently listed in critical condition.

Romeoville Police have said that woman is a "person of interest," but investigators have not publicly identified her.

According to police, that woman's family contacted Streamwood Police to report her "missing and endangered" Tuesday night after she was seen leaving the Streamwood home, the same residence that Huey listed for his private security business.

According to internal records, Romeoville Police stated Huey was aware they were investigating him for the quadruple killing, even at one point following investigators while driving recklessly.

The bulletin was dated Sunday, the day the bodies were found, and stated that there wasn't sufficient evidence at that time to arrest Huey.

Streamwood Police referred all questions to Romeoville Police, who would not answer any additional questions from the I-Team, only adding that this is still "an active and evolving investigation."