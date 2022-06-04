wine

Black-owned Célébrez en Rosé festival returns to Chicago

Robin Thicke, Mýa, DJ Jazzy Jef slated to headline event
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Raise your wine glasses, put on your finest pink and white attire and get ready to celebrate all things Rosé.

Célébrez en Rosé makes its way to Chicago for the first time this month.

Guests can indulge in wine, champagne, frosé and rosé cocktails while enjoying gourmet food pairings, world-class DJs and live music.

Robin Thicke, Ma, DJ Jazzy Jeff, are slated to headline the event.

Founder Charles Spears III initially launched the event in 2018 as the Fte du Rosé in Atlanta. It has since been renamed to Washington D.C., Houston and now Chicago.

Its signature picnic style is meant foster a sense of community.

Célébrez en Rosé officially steps off Saturday, June 25th at Burnham Park, 4100 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60653.

General Admission and VIP tickets start at $85.
