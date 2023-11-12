Chicago police issue warning about series of Roseland break-ins where burglars enter through roof

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about a series of Roseland break-ins where the burglars enter through the roof.

Police said two burglaries happened on South Michigan Avenue in late August and another happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

11400 block of South Michigan Avenue on Aug. at 5:00 a.m.

11100 block of South Michigan Avenue on August 30 at 6:02 a.m.

400 block of East 111th Street on Nov. 9 at 4:06 a.m.

In all three incidents, police said, the suspects got in through the roof of each building in the early morning hours and then stole property inside.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8273.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood