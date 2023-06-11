Man found dead after Roseland house fire extinguished, fire officials say

The 70-year-old man was found dead in a bed, according to a tweet from CFD.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a house fire was put out early Sunday on the city's South Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire started around midnight near104th Street and South Calumet Avenue, in the city's Roseland neighborhood, CFD said.

It was not immediately clear if the man died from the fire or by other causes.

No other injuries were reported, CFD said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.