Roseland Matters, Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway host free technology-infused basketball camp

Roseland Matter is hosting a free basketball and technology camp this week on the South Side of Chicago with NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a special opportunity for children happening this week in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. The Roseland Matters organization is holding its third annual Basketball and Technology Camp.

One of the organization's partners is Chicago native and Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway.

Both Hardaway and Roseland Matters Executive Director Marc Pullins joined ABC7 to talk about the camp.

Pullins hopes the interactive experience sparks an interest in both basketball and technology for the kids, teaching them how to merge the two topics together.

Hardaway said technology helped him a lot in his professional basketball career.

The free three-day camp will run 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Wednesday through Friday. It will be held at the Kroc Center at 1250 W. 119th St.

Children ages eight to 18 can register by calling 773-791-6674.