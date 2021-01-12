marijuana

EarthMed marijuana dispensary opens 2nd location in Rosemont

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A new cannabis dispensary opened for business in Rosemont.

RELATED: Nearly 500K Illinois marijuana arrest records expunged; pardons issued for over 9K low-level convictions

Illinois' newest dispensary had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning. EarthMed officially opened near Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road.

EarthMed opened its original location in Addison back in 2015 as one of the first medical dispensaries in the state.

RELATED: Illinois marijuana legalization 1st year marked by rapid growth, persisting inequality


Illinois dispensaries sold more than $580 million worth of recreational pot in 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.

"This is all new money that the state never had," said State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago). "And this is new money that taxpayers will be able to use for the benefit of the state."
