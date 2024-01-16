Driver dies after 3-car crash in Round Lake Beach, police say

A man has died after a Round Lake Beach crash at Route 60 and Bacon Road, police said.

A man has died after a Round Lake Beach crash at Route 60 and Bacon Road, police said.

A man has died after a Round Lake Beach crash at Route 60 and Bacon Road, police said.

A man has died after a Round Lake Beach crash at Route 60 and Bacon Road, police said.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in the northern suburbs on Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at Route 60 and Bacon Road in Round Lake Beach.

Officers found several people trapped in the vehicles, including one driver who was unresponsive.

They said a driver in a Dodge Durango crossed into the wrong lane and hit a Toyota Camry. A driver in a Volkswagen Jetta then hit the Durango.

The Camry's driver, a 47-year-old man, has died. His name has not been released.

The two other divers were hospitalized.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.