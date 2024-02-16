Round Lake Beach murders: Jason Karels sentenced to life in prison for drowning his 3 children

Jason Karels has now pled guilty to the murders of his three young children were found dead in a Round Lake Beach home in June 2022.

Jason Karels has now pled guilty to the murders of his three young children were found dead in a Round Lake Beach home in June 2022.

Jason Karels has now pled guilty to the murders of his three young children were found dead in a Round Lake Beach home in June 2022.

Jason Karels has now pled guilty to the murders of his three young children were found dead in a Round Lake Beach home in June 2022.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A Round Lake Beach father was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday for murdering his three children in 2022.

Jason Karels pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to the murders in December, according to the Lake County (IL) State's Attorney's Office.

Statements from the children's family were read in court, describing them as innocent young live who did not deserve what Karels did to them.

Judge Booras accepted the negotiated sentencing and described Karels' actions as "sickening" and "despicable."

Prosecutors said he drowned the children - ages 2, 3 and 5 - in June of 2022. Their mother found the bodies at Karel's Round Lake Beach home at 200 East Camden Lane.

Officers said Karels wrote a note reading, "If I can't have them, neither can you."

Chief of the Domestic Violence Division Eric Kalata described Karels' actions as "brutal, evil, and sinister."

Karels had previously pleaded not guilty to the murders before changing his plea.

RELATED | Mother of 3 kids killed in Round Lake Beach home speaks out, 'My children were amazing'