Round Lake Beach murders: Jason Karels pleads guilty to drowning his 3 children

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A Round Lake Beach father accused of murdering his three children in 2022 has now pled guilty.

Jason Karels pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, in the murders, according to the Lake County (IL) State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said he drowned the children - ages 2, 3 and 5 - in June of 2022. Their mother found the bodies at Karel's Round Lake Beach home at 200 East Camden Lane

Officers said he wrote a note reading, "If I can't have them, neither can you."

Karels has previously pleaded not guilty to the murders.

Karels will be sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, authorities said.