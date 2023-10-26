Coroner identifies sledgehammer-wielding offender fatally shot by Round Lake Beach police

A police investigation is underway into a deadly police shooting in north suburban Round Lake Beach after officers responded to a domestic violence call.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A sledgehammer-wielding domestic violence suspect who was shot and killed by north suburban police Wednesday has been identified.

The Lake County Coroner's Office released a statement Thursday, identifying the man as 22-year-old Brandon Barry of Round Lake Beach. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said police were responding to a domestic battery incident where at least two people were hurt.

"Both victims had very serious head and facial injuries consistent with being struck with a blunt force object," said Christopher Covelli with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

The victims were the mother and aunt of the offender, Covelli said Thursday.

As police pulled the women to safety from the garage, they said a team of officers slowly approached the front door armed with a shield.

The offender lunged toward officers after refusing to drop the sledgehammer. Authorities said one of the Round Lake Beach police officers immediately deployed his taser but it was not effective.

At least one of the officers shot the male offender multiple times, investigators said. The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force continues to investigate.