2 child luring attempts reported in Round Lake; police release phot of suspect's car

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Round Lake police are investigating two separate attempted child lurings reported Tuesday.

Police said while the two children were approached separately, they believe the same man was involved in both. Both also took place in the area of the 30 block of MacGillis Drive between Whispering Oaks and Treehouse lanes, police said, before 7 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Asian man, approximately 5 ft. 2 in. tall with a slender or skinny build. Police said he had short facial hair on his chin, and spoke with a slight Spanish-sounding accent. He was last seen wearing a dark or black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, and blue jeans.

Police released a photo of the vehicle the suspect was to be driving, which they believe is a Toyota Sienna.

If you have any information about this man or these incidents, contact Round Lake police at 847-546-8112.