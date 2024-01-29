Victim escapes kidnapping attempt in Grayslake, police say

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Grayslake police have issued an alert after an attempted kidnapping last Friday.

The victim was walking in the 700-block of Cherry Creek Drive in the Cherry Creek subdivision Friday afternoon when police said a gray or silver minivan with two male suspects inside approached.

One of the suspects got out of the minivan and attempted to force the victim into the vehicle, police said. The victim was able to escape and the vehicle fled and was last seen heading toward Atkinson Road.

The victim described one suspect as approximately 5'8", 200 lbs., wearing a blue surgical mask and a black hooded shirt.

The kidnapping attempt comes after similar attempts in Round Lake.

Community Consolidated School District 46 Superintendent Dr. Lynn Glickman said in a statement, "We hope that any students walking to and from school or bus stops will do so with friends, siblings, or parents/guardians in order to enhance safety, especially while the suspects have not yet been apprehended. The Grayslake Police have confirmed an increased police presence in the area in the coming days."