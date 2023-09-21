Round Lake area schools closed Thursday due to 'safety incident' involving student

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban school district issued an emergency school closure for all of its schools Thursday, due to "an ongoing safety incident" involving one of its students, the superintendent said in a message.

All 11 schools within the Round Lake Area Schools Community Unit School District #116 are closed Thursday due to "an ongoing safety incident in the community that involves one of our students," the message said.

"We apologize in advance for the relatively short notice of this information," it went on to say.

The incident is considered high-risk, so district officials will need to coordinate with local law enforcement about school Friday, school officials said.

"Given the fact that our school district is a unit-district and we have transportation routes throughout the entire community, we have made the decision to issue this Emergency School Closure for all schools," the message said.

There was no additional information immediately available about what occurred.

